Opinion Line (April 4)

Congratulations to the city of Wichita and others. The planned wetlands park will be another great development. But I guess city pools aren’t as important as a wetland park near an upscale housing area.
Andover’s ban on one of the sweetest dog breeds, pit bulls, is ridiculous. If they are raised in a loving environment, they are wonderful dogs. What it needs to ban is human animal abusers. Put the abusers in jail and stop picking on the dogs.
If legislators think the “doctor information” is so important for patients at Planned Parenthood that they require a specific font, then shouldn’t that same important information be required of all clinics and hospitals?
Health care should be available to everyone, just like police, fire and military protection. It needs to be Medicare for all. The rich can still hire private security.
I would prefer some of my tax money be spent on public broadcasting rather than increasing the military budget. The United States already spends more than the next six highest spenders.
Please vote for Ron Estes. He’s the bestest.
Estes looks like a happy Richard Ranzau.
I like what I’ve learned about James Thompson’s background. The ties Estes has to Gov. Sam Brownback and the Koch brothers are troubling.
You left-wingers should quit whining about the Koch brothers. After all, you’ve got your own billionaires.
Government by President Trump: Get in, make the deal, get out. The future will take care of itself.
Apparently our schools have so much money they are now teaching Spanish to Spanish-speaking students.
Theodore Roosevelt said: “We have room for but one flag, the American flag …We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language.” It’s time to make English the official language.
I hope columnist Davis Merritt continues to inform and give us perspective, and that he continues to affect public life through public journalism.
