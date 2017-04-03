Opinion Line (April 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback says we can’t expand Medicaid because we need to address the wait lists for the disabled. Spare us the alligator tears. It was Brownback’s ill-advised tax cuts that have helped perpetuate the waiting lists.
It is my hope that the Legislature does not override Brownback’s veto of expanded Medicaid. It is not the position of government to be a charity. Leave it to United Way or others to provide those types of services.
If you want fewer firefighters, less police, underfunded schools, bad roads, limited medical treatment and low taxes, keep sending our Republican buddies to the Statehouse and Congress. You get what you pay for. Your call.
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, not wanting to partner with federal government because it cannot pay its bills is like the pot calling the kettle black. Kansas can’t pay its bills.
The Freedom Caucus blocks and obstructs all government programs, then complains that government doesn’t work. What’s up with that?
Years of shameful power grabs by Senate Democrats will be answered handsomely by their Republican counterparts regarding the Supreme Court nominee confirmation.
Now that President Trump is getting rid of the “job killing” environmental regulations on coal mining companies, when is he going to get rid of the even more oppressive safety regulations?
Don’t bother looking for a job in “clean coal.” Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny already took both of them.
I was glad to see a homeowner in Tulsa successfully defended his home by killing three intruders. If you don’t think that will be a deterrent, you are ignorant.
How long before people realize that “deconstructing the administrative state” means destroying America?
The failure to pass a repeal and replace measure of the Obamacare boondoggle isn’t a blow to the president but a blow to the American people. The repeal and replacement of Obamacare will eventually occur, because it will have to.
Remember: With Forrest Trump, you never know what you’ll get.
