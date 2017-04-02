Opinion Line (April 2)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Ranching is a business. Why wouldn’t a business have insurance? More public bailout.
Those who think farmers and ranchers who had fire disasters should not have some government assistance shouldn’t talk with their mouths full.
It is said that good politicians campaign in poetry and govern in prose. President Trump campaigns in braggadocio and governs in bombast.
The White House: Home of the Whopper.
What does it say about a country that some citizens, elected officials and former presidents are wanting our current president to fail? The whole country fails, not just the president.
He is our president. Leave him alone and let him do his job.
For Republicans, to govern means cutting taxes for the rich and cutting benefits for poor or disabled women, children and elderly.
Republicans, for once and for all, please stop your cult mantra that lowering taxes on the rich creates jobs. It doesn’t. It only makes the rich richer.
Why does every argument against the Second Amendment assume those of us who avail ourselves of our constitutional rights are one frustration away from blasting someone? The facts say otherwise.
If health care is not a right, then hospitals should not be mandated to treat those who can’t pay.
Those people who think only parents should pay for education should also believe only people who have fires should pay for firefighters, and only people who are crime victims should pay for police.
The person who thinks school funding should be done by parents alone is missing something important: Well-educated children become well-educated adults and better citizens in general for us all, not just the parents.
Am I missing something regarding Wichita State’s possible move to the American Athletic Conference? Just to get a better seed in the NCAA tournament? I hope it’s still the right move 10 years from now.
If KU coach Bill Self and Kentucky coach John Calipari did not have any high school All-Americans and 5-star recruits, could they coach a winner?
Once upon a time there was a no-call list and blackbird-proof bird feeders. And they lived happily ever after.
