Opinion Line (April 1)

Did you see the three or four dozen President Trump supporter who marched in Wichita last Saturday? Trump probably saw hundreds of thousands.
Republicans promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something better. Despite all the time they’ve had, they still don’t have anything better. It was all just rhetoric.
Why is the repeal of the failed ACA not ever described as improving instead of repealing?
I take care of myself to lesson health issues and health care costs. Why should I have to pay for those who are able bodied enough to do the same?
If the “individual mandate” is eliminated, what happens when one of these non-paying folks need expensive medical treatment? I see me paying for it with my tax dollars.
Whites without college degrees put Trump in office, and now he is focused on hurting those very people. He will not bring their jobs back, and he will remove their health insurance.
The only way the Keystone Pipeline is going to create thousands of American jobs is when a cleanup is needed.
Voters see the Democrats’ opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch as petty and political and not about issues.
There’s an insidious disease in this country. It’s called “not my fault.” The prisons are full of those afflicted by it. They teach it in government schools, and it’s what leftists are made of.
Back a hundred years or so, our country was practically ruled by a handful of oligarchs. Thanks, Trump fans, for sending America back to the 1800s.
“Not included in their preferred narrative” is not an acceptable reason for a news network not to cover a horrific story.
Our world is getting warmer. Humans may not be responsible but we are at the very least accelerating it.
Let’s hear it for K-State athletics. Two of its castoff coaches are in the Final Four. Don’t you wish you had either one of them back?
Unfortunately for KU basketball, its next court appearance will be at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Don’t just stand there like a sitting duck.
