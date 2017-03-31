Opinion Line (March 31)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, and his fellow medical doctors in Congress need to refresh themselves to their Hippocratic oath before voting on a Republican health care bill.
Anyone else notice how eager GOP lawmakers are to indulge in income redistribution? That’s the real core of the misnamed American Health Care Act: Take from the poor, give to the rich.
Repeal Obamacare first. Next start to control health care costs. An aspirin shouldn’t cost $35 in a hospital. The unreasonable costs are the problem, not some government “plan” that no one can comprehend.
I’ve worked and paid taxes for 47 years. My first day of receiving Obamacare is April 1. I’m not a moocher. I’m 62 and decided to retire. My tax dollars at work.
How do you know Barack Obama is no longer president? When Hillary Clinton lost to President Trump, the Democrats blamed the Russians instead of George W. Bush.
And Yahweh smote the land with a plague of Republicans who smelled of self-righteousness and could not tell they were voting against their own interests.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., can’t be trusted.
The dictionary publishers should be informed that their definition of the word “wiretap” needs to be updated to include “all forms of surveillance.”
His admitted support for Gov. Sam Brownback and President Trump are the only two reasons I need to cast my vote for someone other than Ron Estes for Congress.
Business people object to government regulations because they generally detract from the bottom line. If more businesses would voluntarily do what’s ethical, fewer regulations would be needed.
The corporate world is not about the survival of mankind. It’s out for itself.
Mentally unstable people plus hidden, loaded guns – what can go wrong?
It’s not comforting to know that the driver of the 18-wheeler approaching you in the opposite lane might be a proponent of legal marijuana.
Some of the news stations list the Lotto numbers so fast that nobody can write them down. Can’t they give it a little more time?
