Opinion Line (March 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Thank you, Republicans, for recognizing that your bill to replace Obamacare fell way short and that it should not be forced on the American people.
The 12,000 times the House voted to repeal Obamacare was just a campaign promise. Everybody knows nobody keeps those.
I will never vote for a Democrat again. They had the olive branch extended to them by President Trump to jointly improve health care, and they said, “See you later.”
Just wait until one party controls the White House and both houses of Congress, we were told. Yet Trumpcare died because Republicans can’t even get their act together. Nobody can blame Democrats now.
Hillary Clinton made it to the White House after all. She is definitely in charge.
I can hardly wait for Trump’s new book, “The Art of Caving In, Giving Up, Walking Away and Trying to Act Like Nothing Happened.”
If it did happen, how did Russia’s meddling compromise our election? How is keeping Clinton, a rotten crook, out of the White House and having a president who is already making America great again a negative?
The lynch mob would have already been storming the White House if President Obama or Hillary Clinton had pulled even a tenth of the unethical things Trump has already done.
The Democrats are afraid Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will uphold the rule of law rather than mob rule. Pathetic.
We built a brand new airport terminal and didn’t build a basement area for the brains and communications of the terminal and left it in the old terminal?
The Eagle Sports section will not be the same without columnist Bob Lutz. He is indeed entitled to retirement, but he will be missed.
Whatever happened to basketball teams that ran plays that involved passing and teamwork? Now all you see are teams loading up on McDonald’s All-Americans and foreign kids who will play a year or two then go to the NBA.
Am I the only person who knows the difference between the words “loose” and “lose”?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments