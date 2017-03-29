Opinion Line (March 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Republicans have a majority in Congress. So why is President Trump blaming the Democrats for the failure of Trumpcare to pass a House vote?
Anyone else wonder why Democrats want Obamacare to implode on the people it was supposed to help?
Will Republicans ever learn? The Freedom Caucus isn’t mature enough to accept anything less than everything it wants. To pass controversial legislation, Republicans need to pull back to the center and work with moderates in both parties.
Bet all those folks who didn’t know that Obamacare and ACA were one and the same don’t know how lucky they are about the failure of repeal and replace.
Democrats in Congress are known for voting on poorly written bills, whereas Republicans wait until all the wrinkles are ironed out.
The GOP congressional view on replacement of Obamacare appears to be: “I’ve got mine so screw you.”
Sen. Pat. Roberts, R-Kan., needs to practice the adage, “Put brain in gear before putting mouth in motion.” A man at work developed breast cancer, and he didn’t see anything funny about Roberts’ comment.
The small possibility of the Russians somehow influencing the election doesn’t concern me. The fact that the leftists are trying to influence it now does.
Didn’t Trump, when he was running, declare he’d be a working president? The Secret Service may have to cut it investigations because Trump’s weekly golf trips and travel cost so much.
Cal Thomas wrote recently that public broadcasting “is as outdated as a VHS tape.” I watch public television and listen to public radio daily. Luckily, I have the financial means to help support public broadcasting so it avoids the fate of the VHS tape.
School funding should be done by the parents who have children in school. They’re your kids. You pay for them. Simple.
How come only the Irish get a holiday, parades, etc.? People of all the other nationalities are just as important.
