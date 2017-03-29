Opinion Line (March 29)

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Pause

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:21 Derby designer debuts bridal line

5:38 Bruce Weber after NCAA Tournament loss to Cincinnati

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor

3:03 ICT Flight Showchoir performs in Iowa

2:06 'The clown I was looking for': Officer describes finding Louie the clown