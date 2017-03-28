Opinion Line (March 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I ride the bus two times to get to my destination and take two buses to get home, five days a week. I don’t understand why the buses often are late or break down. I missed my transfers four out of five times last week.
The road work on West 21st is horrible. It’s worse than it was before they “fixed” it.
If you built a ladder out of the orange cones around the city, it could reach the moon. By summer, there will be enough to build a bridge between the Moon and Mars.
Republicans control the presidency and both houses of Congress. They craft a disastrous health care bill that goes down in flames, and President Trump blames Democrats? Ludicrous.
The price of Obamacare will go up up again in October and you will wish you had Trumpcare.
No bunch squanders its advantage more consistently and expertly than establishment Republicans. Keep your promises, you blockheads.
Trump is taking the wheels off our meals and America.
The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s that they know so much that isn’t true.
Trump needs to watch his mouth. He is losing his integrity with false allegations.
Like former President Obama, if you disgrace yourself in politics, you can always write a book to make money.
When people laugh at Trump’s dangerous, foolish and insane behavior, they are complicit in letting him off the hook for his actions. It’s not a laughing matter.
To the person who told my coworker to go back to Mexico where he belongs: Shame on you for that hateful comment. He was born in California and is more American than you.
If city pools would add a few amenities, such as modest water slides and a climbing wall, attendance would probably increase.
I’m disillusioned by Kansas sports. Wichita State needs anger management, and the University of Kansas needs laws and common sense.
The fact that man is inherently sinful is self-evident. The fact that God still loves us is amazing grace.
