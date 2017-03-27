Opinion Line (March 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kansas revenue problems are due to too many tax carve-outs, such as the exemption for pass-through business income. We need to drain the swamp, including Gov. Sam Brownback, Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, and Sen. Mike Peterson, R-Wichita.
I finally figured out how KanCare works. Drag it out long enough, and the person in need dies. That happened to my family. So much for privatization. Another bust, Kansas.
As state treasurer, Ron Estes presided over the Kansas fiscal disaster. He said and did nothing. Now he wants to bring those failed policies to the national level. Vote James Thompson for Congress in the special election April 11.
Bottom line: Estes is the only candidate who will actually stand up for us and our Kansas values. Thompson will only stand up for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
It sounds like Ivanka Trump is moving into the White House to become the first lady and to keep President Trump apprised of the family businesses.
First daughter Ivanka Trump gets a West Wing office? Why?
The president’s approval rating is down and my level of stress is up. Coincidence? I think not.
“Saturday Night Live” used to be funny. I quit watching five years ago because of its snarky political jokes, mean skits aimed at respectable persons, and a cast with no talent.
Am I the only one who thinks Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is the spitting image of Tom Bergeron, the former host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”?
As a white, Christian male, I laugh every time I hear how downtrodden we are. This is just racist, misogynist propaganda. If you can’t succeed as a member of the most privileged class in America, you’re not downtrodden; you’re just a loser.
So I spent 23 years in the Army just to make sure some guy would feel comfortable wearing a bracelet like I made at camp when I was 8 years old?
Are men disappearing? First it was ear rings, then the ridiculous man bun, now bracelets. Can lipstick and heels be far behind?
