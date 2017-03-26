Opinion Line (March 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
When I hear Gov. Sam Brownback say we need to “stay the course” on Kansas business tax cuts as our state sinks deeper and deeper into debt, I am reminded of that Vietnam-era song by Pete Seeger, “Waist Deep in the Big Muddy.”
I’ve never met a Kansas farmer, or rancher, who admitted to making money, only how much they lost. They like to hide their tax breaks and government subsidies. I prefer my taxes going to the poor.
If you were one of those folks who believed President Trump when he said his health care plan would be better, cheaper and that everyone would be covered, welcome to Chumpcare – I mean Trumpcare.
If the only reason that you have health insurance is because others are being forced to pay for it, I say that it’s great that you may be losing that insurance.
If you are claiming insomnia because of Trump being elected, you need a psychiatrist not a general practitioner.
Trump’s trumped-up charges of wiretapping have now been thoroughly investigated and debunked. How much did this wild goose chase cost the American taxpayer?
An unsophisticated but true statement must be said about our current president in light of the recent congressional hearings: Liar, liar pants on fire.
Let’s collaborate instead of pitting one against another.
If you voted for Hillary Clinton and chose Villanova in the NCAA tournament, perhaps you need to take a better look at yourself in a mirror.
Congratulations to the mighty Atlantic Coast Conference, which had exactly one more team in the Sweet 16 than the lowly Missouri Valley Conference.
Coach Marshall: Apply for the vacancy at Oklahoma State and see what a real basketball conference is like.
Let’s honor Mitch Mitchell for his work with the Wichita-Valley Center Floodway. Let’s call it the “Mitch Ditch” instead of the “Big Ditch.”
Maybe the Rapture happened during the last solar eclipse and you missed it. Think about it.
The number of drivers who apparently are incapable of parking properly within painted lines is amazing. Are they the same ones who think traffic laws are just a suggestion?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments