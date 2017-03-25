Opinion Line (March 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita claims there’s savings in replacing pools with splash parks. Whose brother-in-law builds splash parks? Why not buy Water Wiggles for every Wichita family? Oh, and life vests in case they’re ever near a body of water.
Wichita police don’t enforce traffic laws. They are trying their best not to enforce immigration laws. They don’t enforce noise complaints or fireworks laws, and if there’s something they don’t want to do, they set up an alternate 911 number.
So sad the police dog was killed. However, it is still a dog. Were the officers’ lives in danger? It’s a bad situation, but human life should always take precedent.
A lady said a man had a gun. Cops spent 20 minutes deciding how to proceed. If you would wait for a human cop to put on a vest, then you have time to put a vest on a dog cop.
Franklin Roosevelt ushered in the transformative era, which became known as the “New Deal.” Based on what I’ve seen so far, Trump’s administration may go down in history as the “Raw Deal.”
Writers mistakenly call it “bickering” or “attacks” on President Trump. We citizens have a right to question our presidents. It’s the only way to ensure we’re updated and correctly informed. Twitter is not a substitute.
Hey Dems, as the great band Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote: “Watergate does not bother me, does your conscience bother you?” You really believe Americans voted against your gal because Vladimir Putin prefers Trump? Get real.
The current White House has reached a new level of transparency as more and more Americans are able to see right through it.
NAFTA is either a guise for bigwig profits or just a bad policy. It failed U.S. workers.
If the Koch brothers want to control our country, why don’t they run for office?
Have Kansans had enough yet, or do they want more of the same? The April special congressional election should tell the tale.
I’m tired of the obligatory photos of the distraught basketball player who just lost an important game. How about more creativity and a little compassion?
