Opinion Line (March 24)

While Kansas burns, Gov. Sam Brownback may be fiddling around in Rome.
The White House policy seems to be to start a rumor in the morning, by noon declare it to be an “alternative fact,” and by dinner designate it as absolute truth.
Democrats need to comprehend that 30 states out of 50 voted for President Trump and the only people who want Obamacare are moochers who expect others to pay their way.
The disagreements in government about the Affordable Care Act are what happens when the popular vote is significantly higher than the electoral vote.
Trumpcare: Fool the poor, feed the rich.
Sad times in our country when liberal, self-serving judges care more about the rights of a questionable refugee than the rights of an American baby in the womb.
It is a sad, ironic truth that by defunding Planned Parenthood, right-to-lifers will end up causing more abortions, more cancer deaths among women, and more unplanned children being born.
I guess columnist Davis Merritt, who would never criticize the crazy left, thinks he can give President Trump some condescending criticism and advice.
Building the Mexican wall is a dumb idea. It has been reported the cost may be as high as $26 billion and $750 million a year for maintenance. It seems paranoia has a grip on the president and his supporters.
Just in one day’s Eagle: Two illegal immigrants face charges for possession with intent to distribute heroin and other drugs. Another illegal is charged in the murder of a woman and the stealing of her newborn. And we don’t need a wall?
America’s long national nightmare is over. Tom Brady’s stolen jerseys have been found.
I was following an ambulance the other day. The sign on back said “patient driven.” That scares me.
The best cinnamon rolls are laden down with juicy raisins to keep them moist.
Blessed thanks to the mother and daughter who paid for lunch for my wife and me at Village Inn on West Central. What a pleasant surprise.
