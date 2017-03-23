Opinion Line

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
My prayers are with the Wichita police officer who lost his K-9 partner in the line of duty. R.I.P. Rooster.
Police are called because a woman has a gun pointed at her. They fail to place a life-saving vest on Rooster, a police K-9, because they didn’t know there was a gun? Bet the officers were wearing their vests.
How can we secure a long southern border if we cannot even secure the perimeter of the White House?
Hillary Clinton lied repeatedly under oath about her e-mails, but the media still praised her. What does that say about truth in reporting? President Trump is right about the liberal media.
I completely agree with the Trump apologists who say you can’t take him literally. Judging from the contents of his tweets, I’d say we have to take him illiterately.
OK, we finally figured out the Republican Insurance Plan: R.I.P.
Cutting taxpayer funds to PBS and the NEA is awesome. Let those who want it pay for it.
At last, something we can all agree on: Repeal the tax exemption and flat tax everyone. Whatever works to stop the funding shortfalls and gets us out of the endless cycle of borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.
One week after submitting my state taxes, my refund is in my bank account. Kudos to the Kansas tax department.
Gas-powered golf carts, and a new coal-fired power plant. Is this state progressive, or what?
If Dave Stallworth had been eligible for the Final Four in 1965, I doubt that Bill Bradley would have set a scoring record that still stands today.
I would like to know why and how a new math curriculum can possibly cost $4 million. Where does all that money go?
Sometimes I wonder about the deleterious effects of being told from birth that we are inherently sinful.
I would like to thank the wonderful staff at Dr. Passman’s office, and the two Wichita citizens, for helping me assist my 92-year-old grandma after she fell and hit her head. They were heaven sent.
