Opinion Line (March 22)

How unfair are property taxes? Home and real property values go up and down with the market, but unless the property is sold, the owners don’t realize a dime to pay the increased taxes.
Republicans are bragging that with their plan, you will only have health care if you want to. The problem they don’t address is what about people who want health care but can’t afford it.
Both parties want your money, but Democrats don’t care if you get anything for it.
If President Trump is not a politician, why is he spending so much time pushing how great a job he is doing?
I don’t want to hear anything from Democrats about the Trump administration’s lies. We endured a lie a minute from President Obama and his team for eight years. If their mouths were moving, they were lying.
Sean Spicer should be getting three times the pay that the Obama spokesperson received, because of how hard his job is to “clarify” the president’s remarks.
It’s ludicrous for Democrats to say we need to have jobs and a living wage, because it is their political party’s agenda and goal to prevent those very things.
A contributor recently said the leftist attacks on Trump give him strength and resolve. We’re all going to need strength and resolve, like never before, just to get through the next four years.
I never considered laid-off, stay-at-home Boeing workers on my block with their Reagan and Bush yard signs as freeloaders, but thanks for clearing that up.
When you’re in a marriage that becomes abusive, everyone tells you to leave. Then when you do leave and end up a single mother, you are judged and people assume you were sleeping around, etc., and ask where the father is. How sad and unfair.
Brick and mortar is a diminishing gig for high-schoolers.
Comments