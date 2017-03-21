Opinion Line (March 21)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
How to fix Obamacare: Cover everyone for everything; give your insurance premiums to the government in taxes; cut out the insurance companies’ profits; and have half the overall cost. It works all the time.
Anyone losing health insurance under the new plan is meaningless. These are people who have health insurance but no health care because of huge deductibles, plus the policies are being paid for almost entirely by taxpayers.
President Trump’s Twitter rants remind me of my needing-a-nap two-year-old grandson in a 70-year-old man fat suit.
“Saturday Night Live” comics in the past did very funny impressions of political candidates. Alec Baldwin is a mean spirit and not funny at all, except to the hateful followers he keeps cranked up.
In January, Trump said the job numbers were fiction and the 5 percent employment rate was 90 percent false. Now after his first positive report, it is somehow 100 percent correct.
Trump has done or is trying to do more than any other president that I’ve seen in my lifetime. I just wish everybody would leave him alone and let him get stuff done. All this bickering makes the U.S. look very stupid.
If Treasurer Ron Estes is such a problem solver, why hasn’t he helped to solve the budget crises in Kansas instead of just supporting the failed policies of Gov. Sam Brownback?
It didn’t take Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, long to take up the class mantra. Those less well off are themselves at fault for their plight, so there’s no duty to do anything to try to make it better for them.
If you think politics is Republican vs. Democrat, you’re not even in the game. It’s people vs. corporate corruption government.
I guarantee my friends and I would get into trouble if we affixed toilet plungers onto city streets, but not the bicycle activists.
I disagree with the writer who said livestock drivers were the worst. Aircraft workers off K-42 have them beat hands down. It doesn’t matter though; there’s no one to enforce the laws.
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
