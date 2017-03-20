Opinion Line (March 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
An unsure future water supply and poor streets are not some of those quirky little things that endear folks to Wichita and attract newcomers. They are serious problems. We should build a few more entertainment venues to hide them.
I’m not impressed by the city’s attempt to cater to the bicycling few by painting bike lanes all over the city. I will be impressed when I see a cop cite a bicyclist for a traffic infraction.
Hey, Ron Estes. News flash, dude: You are the establishment.
I’ve worked five decades paying into Social Security and Medicare. Now my wife and I depend on them. We are very satisfied with those programs as they are. Republicans, leave those programs alone.
Try to find in the Constitution where it says the government will pay for its citizens’ health insurance.
Why must everything congressional Republicans propose include a huge tax break for the rich? How many sick Americans must die so these scoundrels can deliver this tax break?
As a millionaire, I would like to thank Trump voters for giving up their health care so I can get a great big tax cut. Try not to get sick. I’ll be praying for you on a beach in Marseille.
Democrats are trying to escape their whirlpool of failure but are also failing at that.
Any senator who calls for more foreigners to take our jobs should loose his.
A “Day Without Idiots” is the only segment not yet protested by liberals. It is their largest numerator.
Beware of neighbors who secretly and legally trap cats but then abuse them by illegally dumping and abandoning them. If you see it, report it. Save a cat and a family’s heartache.
Do you really think the NCAA cares what you think about the seeding or the brackets? It has only one interest: making money. To do that, it adjusts regions and seedings to ensure that teams play that can generate the most income.
What happened to the talk about discontinuing this nonsense called “daylight saving time”? Just more political hot air?
