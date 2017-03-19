Opinion Line (March 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback may be making his escape just in time. If he leaves, the Legislature can fix the budget and Brownback can save face.
Should I be happy that Brownback might be an ambassador and no longer in the way? Or do I think he needs to stay and fix the consequences of the $1 billion mistake he made pushing his “conservative agenda”?
Ron Estes is the Kansas treasurer. Did he not warn Brownback about the Kansas ship of state hitting the ice berg of debt?
The only way this country can have real health care for its citizens is to have Medicare for all. It’s such a simple solution even President Trump could understand it.
I guess it really is “affordable” if someone else is forced to pay for it for you.
Republican definition of assess to insurance: If you have money, you have access. If you don’t have money, you’re screwed. Trump promised everyone would have coverage.
No one knows how to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory like the Republican Party. Case in point: Obamacare Lite. Wouldn’t it be nice if, just once, they did what they promised to do?
Why is it that I believe Trump wants to sincerely improve the Affordable Care Act, but I absolutely do not believe House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.?
The latest government reports show nearly a quarter million new jobs added, consumer confidence the highest in a decade, and a 40 percent decrease of illegal border crossings. Thank you, Trump.
As a Republican, I believe in small government, but the proposed reduction of the State Department seems to be a gift to the Russians.
If you just dismiss the possibility that President Obama had Trump bugged, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.
We only said that so you would vote for us.
If you are fortunate enough to receive unemployment benefits, remember it is a time period to find your next job. It is not vacation pay.
Do basketball coaches still teach what the white square on the backboard is for? Basic geometry will put the ball in the hoop about 80 percent of the time. Trying “nothing but net” will get you 50 percent or less.
