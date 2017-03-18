Opinion Line (March 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Vice President Mike Pence may be doing Kansas a big favor by pushing to get Gov. Sam Brownback a job. His brilliant tax cut program was a total disaster.
Brownback to Pence: Get me out of here.
We are in the middle of a war on government. Ask who finances and who profits from this the war?
Democrats and Republicans need to quit bickering and start watching what’s going on. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not done messing with our government. The election was just his appetizer. We don’t want to see what’s for dessert.
Republicans are really good at getting elected but really bad at governing.
Unfortunately, the Democratic Party is showing how unpatriotic a political party can become, and that invites problems for them.
There are about 4,000 Muslims serving in the U.S. military. There are zero members of President Trump’s family serving.
It appears every day is Halloween in our nation’s capitol due to the myriad of ongoing witch hunts.
It’s classic; when guilty and caught, change the subject or point an accusing finger at your opposition. Trump and most of the Republicans exhibit every trait.
Can GOP congressional candidate Ron Estes please provide more information about the “establishment” that he is going to stand up to?
Rep Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, states that he is a physician, not a politician. With his hurtful comments about the poor not wanting health care, perhaps he needs to go back to being a doctor and offer free services to the underserved.
Marshall’s campaign ads said he was caring and compassionate. Apparently only if you have money.
Shouldn’t care homes actually mean “care”? Some of them should be called “don’t care homes.”
Opinion Line contributors need to get a grip. First they complain about the condition of Wichita’s roads, then they complain about the construction when the roads are being repaired. Let me call them a whambulance.
To all you pothole haters: Vote for progressives, the “enemy of the pothole.”
