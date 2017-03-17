Opinion Line (March 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
So your chemotherapy is going to cost $200,000 this year. Sounds like you need to drop your Netflix subscription to pay for it.
I’m shocked – shocked! – to find that conservatives don’t care about poor people’s health care.
The only woman suppression still existing today is self-inflicted.
I am a male. I wonder what everyone will do when I take off for a “Week Without A Man.” All I do is pickup your trash at the curb each week.
Anybody who believes that all workers deserve equal pay is either a communist or a moron.
Could columnist Cal Thomas be talking about the same speech I heard when President Trump gave his talk to Congress? There were no specifics or solutions given – just the same tired boasts of what wonderful things he is going to do.
If just one speech (written by some speechwriter) convinces Cal Thomas that Trump has “reinvented himself,” I’ve got swampland in Florida I’d like to talk to Thomas about.
I’m neither “extreme” nor “radical.” I love this country and believe in the philosophical foundations established by the Declaration of Independence and the rule of law by our Constitution.
George Washington, our first president, is famous for saying, “I can not tell a lie.” Our present president is becoming famous for telling lies. We’ve fallen a long way.
It’s dangerously naïve to believe radical Islamists are not in our country and are not coming here as students, immigrants and refugees determined to harm us. Precedent has already been set. Time to take off the blinders.
So private schools are better than public ones. Wait until we have vouchers, and private schools have to take special needs and behavior disorder kids. Then we will see if one is better than the other.
KU is ranked near the top in the basketball polls and dead last in personal conduct.
What is going on with the “Judge Parker” cartoon? I don’t mind the occasional social commentary, but if I want murder and mayhem for entertainment, I’ll turn on CNN.
