Opinion Line (March 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Why is it that when we are under a red flag warning for high winds and dry conditions that stupid people still throw cigarette butts out their car windows?
Kansas needs a new holiday, Cut-and-Run Day, as Gov. Sam Brownback chooses Rome over Topeka.
Sen. Pat Roberts visits Kansas? Because he doesn’t have a residence here, maybe he could stay at one of the emergency shelters.
The Republican health care plan is all about reducing government costs so they can reduce taxes on the wealthy. It has nothing to do with actual health care.
Republicans, get this through your heads: The majority of Americans voted against President Trump and don’t want Obamacare repealed.
It’s comforting to actually see a president have meetings with people from both sides of the aisle, unlike the previous president.
What has America come to that a president who lies is supported and defended by his base? Everyone knows he lies. I really think that God is testing us, and we are failing.
Chicago wants to name a highway after President Obama. The highway will need to talk a lot and say nothing, be financed with large amounts of debt and go nowhere.
I voted for Trump because Hillary Clinton was worse. I never thought Trump would be a good president, but I’m glad we live in a country that does not reward corruption with the presidency. I hope we find better candidates next time.
Under Obama, my local hardware store offered free popcorn. Now the popcorn is gone. Thanks a lot, Trump.
If you climb a tree and take an egg from an eagle’s nest and crack it open, you’ll get arrested. Shouldn’t an unborn child have the same protection as the eagle’s egg?
A cow is a mature female bovine that has had a calf. A steer is a young castrated bovine. A mature castrated bovine is an oxen. A heifer is a female bovine that has not produced a calf.
Driving on East Central is like driving in the Indy 500. Guess 50 miles per hour is the new 40 mph.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments