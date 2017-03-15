Opinion Line (March 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Some people are never happy. They complain about our streets and potholes but vote down taxes needed to pay to fix them. Then they complain about being a little inconvenienced while the repairs are going on. Get a life.
Gov. Sam Brownback, steward of a state that is $1 billion in the hole, may become an ambassador? Following that example, my being thousands of dollars in debt qualifies me to be on the Wichita City Council.
If you are an employer who is fed up with people missing work because of a day without women or immigrants or some sports game or their children have a boo boo or because they just don’t feel like it, I am available and willing to work.
The health care debate can be boiled down to this: Some people think health care should be a right. Some think we should pay our own way when we can, and help those who can’t. Some think “every man for himself.”
Wonky House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Trumpcare illustrates a stark truth about Republicans: They promote individual freedom because they have trouble understanding systems.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, was stating you need to make choices to afford to pay for all or some of your health insurance and not expect other people to pay for it. I could have a $700 phone but I don’t.
Obama cares. Republicans don’t.
It’s time for the “blue dog” Democrats to lead this country out of the mess it’s in.
Referring to slaves as immigrants is very creative. Another alternative fact, I guess – the African migratory workforce.
Enough already for east-side Wichita. The west side of Wichita would appreciate fresh, wonderful, healthful restaurants, too. Believe it or not, we do eat food on this side of town.
When I fly to the moon with SpaceX, I will know for sure that there was never a moon landing. Sad.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments