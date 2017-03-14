Opinion Line (March 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback might go to Rome. Hallelujah. Now the Legislature needs to correct what he did by re-instating taxes to LLCs, etc.
We can only pray that President Trump takes Brownback. What a blessing it would be for the state of Kansas.
Let’s see if Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, has enough backbone to stand up to Brownback.
To tell the truth: Will the real Americans please stand up?
Instead of an eagle, Benjamin Franklin wanted the country to be represented by a turkey. It looks like he finally got his wish.
Understanding liberals is like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube.
Should the replacement for Obamacare be called Trumpcare or the more accurate “GOP don’t care”?
President Obama should have warned Trump that the most serious threat he’d face is erasing Obama’s legacy of undermining the county and inflaming the world against us.
Every time I hear the statement “our elected president,” I wonder where the “one man, one vote” applies in our democracy. Wasn’t he really appointed?
A woman or “immigrant” who doesn’t bother to show up for work gives the employer a blatant example of just how unneeded they truly are, because they are not dependable or trustworthy.
To the rich belong the spoils, and now the right to pollute our waters and air again. Make sure you live upstream, and don’t drink the water.
You are up in a plane, and the pilot is mentally ill and has a bomb. How do they land the plane? You hope the air marshal disarms the pilot and handcuffs him and the co-pilot takes over. That’s the White House today.
How can KU be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when it lost its first game in the “little” 12 tournament?
Livestock truckers are the rudest drivers on the road.
I hear a lot of talk about illegals. Now I have finally figured out what illegals are. It has to be all those folks speeding by me on Kellogg as I am driving along at the speed limit.
