Opinion Line (March 13)

Members of Congress should be the first to enroll in the new Republican health care plan. It would save the country money and allow the members to show the effectiveness of their plan.
An Opinion Line commentator referred to my wife and me as “freeloaders.” We are hardworking small-business owners who both have pre-existing conditions and could not qualify for insurance without the Affordable Care Act.
People, take care of yourselves. Eat a calorie-based diet, walk, volunteer, move, stop smoking. Maybe everyone’s health insurance will go down. Oh, I forgot, eat more fiber.
The reality of Hillary Clinton’s corruption is not Russian disinformation.
Don’t take President Trump lightly if you love your country. He’s one dangerous hombre.
What has happened to the spirit of freedom, liberty and innovation in this country? The first thing out of most people’s mouths for a solution to a problem is to get the government involved.
Republicans love those Reagan trickle-down policies that produce nothing more than bread crumbs that fall from the table. No American should be expected to survive on crumbs while the 1 percent gorge themselves at the table.
Columnist Leonard Pitts just doesn’t get Trayvon Martin. If a black guy was on his back with a white kid beating his head into the concrete, would Pitts have a problem with the victim firing one shot to defend his life?
Firing Pitts for his insightful and well-written columns would be akin to blaming the child who called out the emperor with no clothes. Face it; racism is alive and well in the United States, though better disguised.
Our state must be rolling in money if it can afford a multimillion-dollar program that gives tax credits to corporations and people that donate to private-school scholarships.
I just saw a Ron Estes TV commercial in which he touts that he has “returned millions to taxpayers.” Isn’t that taxpayers’ monies? Isn’t that his job? So that makes him qualified to serve in Congress?
I wish people wouldn’t drive so fast. It’s hard to decipher their personalized license plates.
