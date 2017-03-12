Opinion Line (March 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I never thought I’d thank Donald Trump for anything, but if he takes Gov. Sam Brownback off our hands, I owe him one.
It is fitting that our failed governor is possibly moving to a less taxing position. We always knew he would leave us in bankruptcy, just not so soon.
I just have one question: Can Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer count? Because if he can, then Brownback can’t leave Kansas fast enough.
Look out, Rome, look out.
The city’s new golf carts will pay for themselves and then make a profit. There is no way a swimming pool could ever do that. Pools bleed money.
Be sure to vote April 11. We can choose an Army veteran who will represent the needs of all Kansans, or a tool of the GOP machine who is part of the problem.
I think all candidates (including Ron Estes) should answer the question: Do they think President Trump should release his tax records like he said he would?
I hope taxes go up the most for those who wanted higher taxes the most.
If people choose to send their children to private schools, that is their choice and should not be funded by the state.
Maybe if the courts order enough additional school money we can pay superintendents a half million dollars per year instead of a quarter million to administer failing students.
Over the years, I had almost forgotten about Abbot and Costello. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have revived that memory.
Listening to the leftists trying to trash Trump and everyone around him, I’m reminded of a old saying, “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.”
Comrade Trump has no credibility. It would be nice if he would focus attention on North Korea instead of conspiracy theories.
Here is what the health care bill should be: Get a job.
Why do you think the government invented the internet? It’s all about control.
You can learn a lot about life and living just by watching the birds and squirrels around the feeders.
It was 60 degrees at 6:30 a.m. in early March. President Obama must be behind this.
