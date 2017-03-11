Opinion Line (March 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Why is Kansas still in the top three states that have puppy mills? Do we have lions with no teeth in Topeka?
If you believe President Trump’s charges of wire taps, I have a bridge l’ll sell you.
Perhaps Mar-a-Lago on the island of Palm Beach should be changed to Fantasy Island, because it is there where conspiracy theories are trumped up as nefarious alternative facts.
Liberal Democrats equal my way or no way.
It’s a good feeling to know that Democrats wake up every morning with no higher priority than the fight for all of us.
Is schizophrenia an impeachable condition?
A new iPhone 7 costs about $700. Health insurance per year costs on average of $10,000. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, lives in a fantasy world of let them eat cake.
Dear Ed Asner: Butt out. We don’t need a has-been actor telling us how to treat dogs, or how to vote on gambling.
Instead of my degree in accounting, I should have gotten a degree in acting. Then I, too, would know everything.
To right-wing folks who say actors should not have an opinion about politics: Do you remember that guy you thought walked on water back in the ’80s? Yeah, that was a “B” movie actor named Ronald Reagan.
Please stop publishing “alternative facts” from GOP supporters that Democrats don’t work. I and many other lifelong Democrats are educated, have jobs and work just as hard as any Republican.
No one under the age of 15 should be allowed to enter and watch boxing and or cage fights.
After the WikiLeaks exposure of all the hacks the CIA has, do you still think it’s safe to do online banking? Or phone banking and bill paying?
Why are people too lazy to bag their trash? Don’t give me that recycling excuse. Would you rather see recycling in the dump or blowing through your neighborhood? At least turn the back of the dumpster lid towards the wind.
Why is it that in construction zones in this city, a “no left turn” sign is just a suggestion?
