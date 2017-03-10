Opinion Line (March 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
More money in the hands of job creators creates more jobs. Why wouldn’t more money in the hands of schools create more education?
To Rep. Chuck Weber, R-Wichita, and his like-minded legislators: It’s childish to blame everyone but yourselves. You are on the wrong side of fairness.
How do people parrot “tax and spend liberals” when Republicans have been in control in Kansas forever, and that’s what they are doing?
I am a registered Republican, but when I read that Ron Estes is a supporter of Gov. Sam Brownback, I decided I would be voting for his challenger in the upcoming congressional election – no matter who it is.
Left-wing radical progressives have overrun the Democratic Party. If the few moderates left in Washington, D.C., can’t pull the party back to center-left, it will be all over for the Democrats.
Average Republicans should eject the extreme right-wing members of the party and move it more toward the center.
President Trump has officially declared war on the environment. Lucky for Trump supporters that they don’t live on the same planet as the rest of us.
Why are Democrats so hysterically frightened of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. What might he reveal that we don’t already know?
Trump apparently does have a plan to drain the swamp. He nominates them for his administration or Cabinet positions. They fail background checks or lie during the confirmation hearings. Then they are discredited and removed. Clever, really.
Democrats, gets this through your heads: Repealing Obamacare was precisely what we voted for Trump to do.
Just because Trump tweets it does not make it true.
What we need is a truly unbiased independent fact checker.
Can’t we rise above all the nonsense?
City of Wichita golf course managers need to work on customer relations – not golf carts. They treat you good one day; the next time, they act as if the customer is a problem.
Sometimes we need a feel-good story.
