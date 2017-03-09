Opinion Line (March 9)

2:38 The tiniest town that burned the most Pause

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:09 Raw footage: Battling wildfires across southwest Kansas

1:02 Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

12:17 Coach Marshall says giving Shamet the ball was the turning point for the team

0:57 County's Richard Ranzau responds to 'enemy of the people' blowback