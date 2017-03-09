Opinion Line (March 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I think Wichita needs a new logo: an orange traffic cone.
I don’t know who continues to lead the carnival of road repair and roadwork around here, but it continues to be abusively bad.
Wichita may be moving forward, but the streets are nothing but potholes. The 2800 S. Pattie block has three large sunken places. The city throws in some black top and calls it good. Wichita should be nicknamed “Pothole City.”
I chuckled when I saw that directly under The Eagle headline “School funding inadequate, Kansas high court rules” was a photograph of Wichita superintendent John Allison, who earns about a quarter million dollars a year.
What happens to the contract of the school district’s new superintendent when vouchers become the law of the land? I see a huge exodus from USD 259.
If you can’t face your constituents, no matter how they voted, you shouldn’t be running for elected office.
President Trump is the fountainhead of grossly false assertions, on which he builds policy. But apparently that is why he was elected.
Maybe if you gave Trump 25 days to solve all the world’s problems, instead of 24, people could stop their whining. Is it too early to start complaining about fireworks?
Don’t malign our courts. When even his own party won’t stand up to Trump, the courts are the country’s only hope for saving our democracy.
NAFTA allows American consumers to buy cheaper goods and reduces illegal immigration by allowing Mexicans to stay home and work for Mexican companies. How is that a bad thing?
To the person who stated we spend too much on our military: Why don’t you go and put your life on the line for the amount of money these heroes make?
Bill Self may be a good basketball coach, but he’s a horrible character coach. The KU team is a disgrace off the court.
What great weather we’ve had lately. I see that people have taken advantage of it and gotten a head start on putting up Christmas lights.
