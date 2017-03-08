Opinion Line (March 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I often saw more workers than swimmers at McAdams pool. Meanwhile, the YMCA pools were packed. As a taxpayer, I support the splash fountains. Kids enjoy them without fear of drowning, and at much less cost to the city.
I am sad about the Wichita pool closings. Why can’t a business, such as Wal-Mart, let the public give a dollar or two each time we shop? This would be voluntary. Any excess could be put in an account for next summer.
I agree that Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau was “out in left field” on the cartoon about Senate President Susan Wagle. Only he and commissioner Michael O’Donnell would look at the cartoon in the literal sense. Wagle showed class.
Sounds like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants to investigate anyone attempting do his job well.
President Trump’s order to use U.S. steel for the Keystone pipeline won’t happen, and Vice President Mike Pence used his private e-mail for public business while piling on Hillary Clinton. How do you like your new government, Trumpies?
At least one sensible Democrat somewhere needs to stand up and shout: “Cut it out. We’re hurting not only ourselves but the entire nation.”
The demise of the middle class is due to Republicans destroying labor unions and allowing corporate greed to run rampant. The middle class did it to themselves by continuing to elect these people.
I totally agree that health insurers should have to cover pre-existing health problems. But I don’t think they should have to if the condition was caused from bad choices.
I’m still waiting on an answer from my GOP representatives on why a health insurance company from some other state would be willing to sell me, a 60-year-old male with pre-existing medical problems, a policy covering me for less money.
Those cheap flights look great until your alarm goes off at 3:10 a.m.
