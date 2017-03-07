Opinion Line (March 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita can’t afford to keep public pools open but it has $950,000 for new golf carts. What’s wrong with this picture?
Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau is an extremist who fits right in with the alt-right movement. His refusal a while back to talk to a local bilingual TV reporter and other outlandish behavior is not what we need.
So far the alt right looks alt wrong to me.
I have never been more disappointed in the Legislature than when I learned it failed to call for a constitutional convention. It is desperately needed to enact reforms, beginning with congressional term limits.
I support the travel ban – the one that bans President Trump from traveling to Florida every weekend at the taxpayer expense.
Is there any kind of positive message right now for Democrats?
My wife is the ultimate Truth-O-Meter, and she says Attorney General Jeff Sessions is lying.
Smoke pot; go to jail. It’s simple. Lie to Congress; well, these things are complicated.
Trump read a speech that someone else wrote, and that makes him presidential?
Oprah should go ahead and run for president. She supported President Obama before, during and now after his presidency. This proves to me she knows nothing.
Did the recent Opinion Line commenter who criticized actors and actresses about not knowing how to run government vote for a TV reality show man who also doesn’t know how to run government?
I wonder what Trump eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The real issue isn’t about illegal immigration. It’s about how business unfairly exploits people.
You can bet that if Century II is replaced, it will be with an uglier building – most likely one of raw concrete and odd angles. I can visualize it all now.
I was appalled at how many young children there were at the brutally violent, R-rated film “Logan.” If you can’t afford a babysitter, you should stay home. No wonder there is so much brutality in society today.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments