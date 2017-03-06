Opinion Line (March 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Our “sun is shining” governor opposes what a majority of the legislators and most Kansans want. Send the tax proposal back to him. He made the mess; he should clean it up.
It’s true that it takes a big man to admit his mistakes and do what’s necessary to correct them. Our governor is not a big man.
Republicans seem to be against all regulations. The number of earthquakes in Oklahoma dropped by 80 percent in large part due to regulations.
Republicans promised to repeal Obamacare. Do it. Let the freeloaders pay for their insurance.
We should do away with Obamacare, Medicare, Social Security and all other entitlements at the same time we give the rich a huge tax break. That would put the peasants back in their places.
We will never have affordable health care for all citizens until we deem it more important than corporate profits.
Average Democrats should eject the extreme left wing members of the party and move it more toward the center.
Conservation is a political philosophy designed to make beta males feel like alpha males.
Americans don’t have a problem with immigrants. But become a citizen, speak our language, honor our flag, and follow the rules. That is all we ask.
Watching President Trump talk is like watching “Game of Thrones.” You have to suspend disbelief in the impossible.
Regurgitating Bible verses out of context doesn’t really help, nor does it prove anything. Such behavior makes a lot of Christians look bad. You can’t cherry pick the Bible just to support what you want.
I’m sick of people blowing by me on I-235 through construction zones and otherwise. Tailgating is ridiculous as well. Why doesn’t law enforcement enforce some laws?
It’s 2017. Why doesn’t the city of Wichita join the 1980s and start a citywide recycling program?
Once again my recent experience at the Social Security office was great. The employees there have been so helpful, and I appreciate it.
I don’t need anger management. I just need to see fewer people doing stupid stuff.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments