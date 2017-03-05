Opinion Line (March 5)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I remember when our state government got away with cutting funding for public schools because of the Bush recession. Then it under-funded schools by creating the self-inflicted state budget crisis. Go back to funding schools as it was before the recession.
Gov. Sam Brownback wants to eliminate wasteful spending. One step would be to get rid of the governor. Keeping him in office is definitely wasteful.
Thank you, Gov. Brownback, for not backing down to those demanding tax hikes. You are on the right track. Know that many of us agree with you.
“This will hurt growth in our state,” Brownback said. How can we hurt growth in our state more than he already has with his ill-advised and wrongful tax policies?
I see the business owners now exempt from state income taxes say they will raise prices to offset any tax increase. Did they lower prices when their taxes were eliminated?
Senate President Susan Wagle talks a tough game. But when it comes right down to it, she folds and votes against a logical way to solve the state’s financial problems.
There’s a current budget crisis with Kansas schools, and yet the newly hired Wichita superintendent will get a larger base salary than her predecessor. Guess Wichita USD 259 is not feeling the crisis.
Fellow Kansans: I am an educated, middle class, Republican farmer who voted for Brownback two years ago, and President Trump last November. I am sorry, embarrassed and scared. I apologize. I was wrong.
This griping about Trump has gone on a way too long. He is our president. He did not get our country in the mess it’s in – that’s been going on for some time. Back off and let him straighten it out.
What we are seeing now is what you get when you elect (back to back) the two most divisive presidents in our history.
I’ll take six months of Trump over six weeks of President Obama.
When will Trump add PricewaterhouseCoopers to his Cabinet?
I am really tired of Fox News telling us the Democrats are bad, and CNN and MSNBC telling us the Republican are bad. I think we would be better served by watching “Andy Griffith” reruns.
I can’t find a good Danish anywhere. What’s wrong with this city?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments