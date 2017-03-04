Opinion Line (March 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Gov. Sam Brownback and his band of 16 state senators apparently didn’t get the message from the voters last November. Most Kansans want good, fair taxation and good and efficient state services.
State lawmakers just give Carl Brewer the governor’s mansion in 2018 by not repealing the LLC exemption. When will they ever learn to listen to their constituents?
Lawmakers would not be raising taxes on LLCs; they would be reinstating taxes. And if they raise my taxes to keep schools and roads funded, that is OK. I believe in education and good roads.
President Trump’s minions are having to go around the world convincing our allies that he doesn’t really mean all the stupid things he says. Gonna need a lot more minions.
President Obama said he would change Washington, D.C., and only did so negatively. Trump at least is trying.
Welcome to the early days of Watergate II.
The Democratic Party has now solidified itself as the “party of crazy.”
I think Trump supporters are afraid to see his tax records.
Dear Democrats: I agree Trump is not right in the head. But the stock market is going crazy, so shut up.
Is it me or is Trump angry at everyone and everything?
The silent majority is allowing the vocal minority to control our local, state and federal government policies. It’s time for the majority to speak up and defend our rights.
My suggestion for the new administration would be to avoid enforcing cannabis laws. The only way we are going to put up with them is if we are stoned.
The bike lanes are a hazard. Nobody knows the rules, including the cyclists. They dart out in front of you, don’t use the crosswalks properly, and do not share the road.
If businesses don’t have to serve customers because their lifestyle is different from the owner’s religious beliefs, please list on the front door all acceptable religious followings you’ll serve.
I don’t know exactly how many times I have peed in the ladies room, but every time I knew it was wrong.
Comments