Opinion Line (March 3)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Fair-minded Republicans need to repudiate Sedgwick County commissioner Richard Ranzau for referring to progressives as enemies. It is American to disagree and discuss our political differences. This man’s intolerance shames our county.
Ranzau thinks progressives are the real enemy of the people. I think fascism is the real enemy of democracy.
Ranzau rants about a political cartoon. Commissioner Michael O’Donnell is being investigated by the FBI. The commissioners are spending $63,000 to let you know they support the NRA. And they decided Derby is the local newspaper. Wow.
Senate President Susan Wagle recognized that Richard Crowson’s cartoon depicting her as the governor’s lap dog wagging her tail was funny political satire, while Ranzau and O’Donnell raved about evil progressives insulting women. Grow up, boys.
I am tired of being a lab rat in Gov. Sam Brownback’s science project. I wish more of our politicians had the spine to stand up to him.
Why don’t immigrants make their own countries of origin great?
Two Native Americans stood on the beach as the Mayflower sailed in. One said: “How much damage can it do if we loosen up our immigration policy?”
Realistically, we can’t deport 11 million or more illegal immigrants, but we shouldn’t make them citizens. We don’t need instant Democrats.
Calls to tar and feather the media, coming from the one who falsifies and asserts junk information about 75 percent of the time, are laughable and worrisome.
With apologies to Shakespeare, Trump’s continuous complaints about the media, the FBI and the judiciary makes me think the president doth protest too much.
Those people who say “not my president” sound so dumb. If you are a U.S. citizen, Trump is your president.
When March Madness rolls around, all teams should play only the guys who have not been arrested this season.
What has the fast-food industry done to the American hamburger? It doesn’t taste anything like it used to.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments