Opinion Line (March 2)

President Trump does what the past three presidents never could do – speak from his heart.
Who gave that joint speech to Congress? And what have they done with Trump?
Couldn’t The Eagle put Trump’s picture and the article about his speech on its front page Wednesday instead of page 8A? Show some respect.
Trump is trying to convince people that our intelligence agencies and the media lie so that when they finally reveal his collusion with Russia, he can claim it’s a conspiracy to drive him from office.
Trump and his underlings don’t realize an overly fervent denial is often an indication of guilt. With every angry defense, all people hear is “I am not a crook.”
Why would Republican leaders hold a town hall meeting these days? They know it will be an ambush by the irrational or disrespectful people.
I don’t remember all the protests and protesters with President Obama. Why is that? Oh, probably because those against him went to their jobs.
Trump says nobody knew health care could be so complicated. Wow. He is probably the only one who did not know.
There’s something a little twisted about protesting the deportation of those in our country illegally who have committed serious crimes.
Poverty is forcing people to flee Mexico. Mexico makes no effort to improve conditions or take responsibility for its citizens. Tell me again how that makes the United States the bad guy.
Close a few pools to stop draining taxes, and all I hear is Archie Bunker singing, “Those Were the Days.” It’s like nostalgia for Herbert Hoover.
Local TV stations need to do their journalistic duty and report the national, state and local news – not constant feel-good stories about cats and dogs.
Why in blue blazes would one want a “walk-in tub”? You have to sit in it until it fills and then sit in dirty water until it drains. That’s why God invented shower stalls.
There is nothing quite as refreshing as putting on a brand new pair of socks.
