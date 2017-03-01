Opinion Line (March 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Ah, Kansas – where doctors and lawyers and such are exempt from state income taxes and teachers pay for teaching supplies out of their own pockets because the state is broke.
Thank you, Gov. Sam Brownback, for standing strong against liberal tax and spend.
During her re-election campaign and afterward, Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, said things had to be different. Notice her vote on overriding Brownback’s veto. Aren’t we glad she was re-elected?
I don’t understand what all the fuss is about. We finally have a president who is actually keeping his campaign promises.
We already spend too much on our military.
Republicans talk about issues and Democrats talk about the ways groups perceive themselves.
The more President Trump continues to rail against the press and cry “fake news,” the more biased and less trustworthy he seems.
I would rather have a “corporate, globalist, opposition party” press rather than a government-sponsored media propaganda program that feeds us fake news.
Why did it take so long to hear from the Trump administration about the shooting in Kansas City, where the white terrorist shot three people and yelled at immigrants to get out of his country? If he had been an immigrant, Trump’s big mouth would be flapping.
The federal government would cover most of the cost of expanding Kansas Medicaid? For those people who have no common sense: The taxpayers would pay for it. Call a spade a spade.
Thank the gods that Trump has ended that silly 40-year tradition of presidential contenders releasing their tax returns. Now he, and all future contenders, can benefit from the laws they create and we never need know about it.
Last Friday at a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, a young lady paid for my small grocery purchase. She left before I could thank her. She can be sure I will pay it forward soon.
