Opinion Line (Feb. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Those actors and actresses in Hollywood think they know how to run the government. They can’t even run their own awards show without a huge mistake.
How I wish I was a famous movie star so I could tell everyone in America how to live and whom to vote for.
They do live in La La Land.
I understand that President Trump does not consume alcohol. I am finding that claim increasingly difficult to believe.
It’s now up to the Republicans to decide whether habitual lying and falsehoods and threats against the press constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
I read where French far-left liberals want Barack Obama to run for their president. Might as well; Obama wasn’t a legal citizen in the U.S. either.
I suggest we change the GOP to the HOP: Hypocritical Old People.
You women have had a good run protesting. Now go home and make your husbands a good dinner.
If you don’t like people protesting the current regime, maybe you should move to either Russia, China or North Korea. You probably won’t have any problems with protesters there.
Just think, only 46 more months of Trump. But then, who is counting?
Sneaking into a country doesn’t make you an immigrant any more than breaking into a house makes you part of the family.
Soldiers don’t die so illegal immigrants can burn our flag.
It’s amazing. Trump has all the vast intelligence agencies at his finger tips but uses Fox News.
Obama’s agenda decimated the number of doctors in this country, and now the leftists are trying to blame Trump for it.
Look at all the high-paying new jobs the GOP has created by allowing coal companies to dump waste in rivers and the mentally ill to buy guns, and by canceling trade deals for farmers. We can’t stand all this winning.
The Centers for Disease Control did a study that shows African-American children drown at a higher rate than white children. So what does the city of Wichita do? It closes pools in African-American neighborhoods.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments