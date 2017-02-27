Opinion Line (Feb. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Any budget proposed by Gov. Sam Brownback should be ignored. He has proven time and again that he is incompetent in fiscal matters.
Lost in the debacle of President Trump is that we have now disproved the notion that a businessman will make a good president.
Media-sponsored fake polls rank right up there with fake news. Their purpose is to make Republicans think their beliefs are odd or out of the mainstream.
The news is real; it’s the president who’s fake.
The media didn’t make Trump and the media won’t be able to destroy him either.
I’ll believe what the mainstream press says over what liar-in-chief Trump says any day of the week.
If Trump is being too nice to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is called a traitor. If he is too mean to Putin, he is trying to start a war. There is no winning for Trump.
OK, all you money-watchers who griped about President Obama’s trips: Time to chime in on the cost of Trump’s trips.
Columnist Leonard Pitts’ assertion that liberals are better educated than conservatives brings meaning to the old saying that there is no fool like an educated fool.
Pitts’ hate-filled column last Monday hurt himself and our country much more than the people he went all out to ridicule. Pitts is making the gap wider, instead of bringing it together.
Pitts was correct in stating that education and the ability to think and reason are critical to a country’s future. We are now witness to what happens when the ignorant and superstitious elect leaders to run the country.
I guess it takes an intellectual like Pitts to understand how he can throw his weekly dose of gasoline on the fire and expect to achieve racial harmony.
Thanks to former Wichita State basketball players Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet and Evan Wessel for their humble, gracious and model behaviors.
I was at a recent WSU men’s basketball game and noticed the students chanting negative comments when opposing players were shooting free throws. They should show better sportsmanship.
