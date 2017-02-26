Opinion Line (Feb. 26)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Dear Gov. Sam Brownback: When you spend more than you receive in tax revenue, you have already raised our taxes. You just haven’t told us when, where or how we will pay.
If income taxes are raised, the tax for buying food should be abolished.
Why don’t Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts respond to messages? Why don’t they hold town hall meetings? Are they afraid of something?
Those demanding town hall meetings with their congressman are not interested in an orderly question-and-answer session. They want an excuse to throw an anti-Trump hissy fit.
If the economy is so important, why is President Trump spending millions of taxpayer dollars traveling to Florida nearly every weekend?
OSHA has mandated that national news reporters have a fire extinguisher next to their desks. With all the “hair on fire” stories they write about Trump, it is a needed precaution.
You can’t fool all the people all the time – but just enough of them to get elected and believe that they are “winning,” no matter what the facts are.
Maybe the reason Democrats are so confused and concerned about what’s happening in Washington, D.C., is that they are not used to seeing someone actually working.
All of our worst presidents have been, like, really old.
Some business people will speak out against Trump over the border tax. They are the ones who closed U.S. factories to make more money by exploiting Mexicans. They are traitors.
We used to have a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Not so since Jan. 20. It’s now of the party, by the wealthy and for hardly anyone else.
The only thing the constant leftist attacks on Trump do is further anger and strengthen the resolve of the true citizens in this country.
“The beast was allowed to speak arrogant and insulting things. It was given authority to act for 42 months.” – Revelation 13:5
Daily I read about deporting illegal immigrants while at the same time Native Americans are thrown off their land to install an oil pipeline. Aren’t most of us illegal immigrants?
