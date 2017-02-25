Opinion Line (Feb. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I recommend we pass a bill by veto-proof numbers that allows removal of the governor for mental cause and then impeach him for being put of touch with reality.
Sure, it may be hypocritical for Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, to call out the Brownback policies she endorsed, but at least she is trying to right a wrong. We should encourage our legislators to choose the right path.
President Trump spews hate at every opportunity, and then he complains about all the hate in the country towards him. So sad.
Barack Obama was never my president. However, out of respect for the office he won, I never took to the streets carrying signs.
Since many liberals seem to be continually demonstrating, let’s have a national demonstration day where they can demonstrate against everything that upsets them and get it out of their system.
It is ironic that Trump was the host of a so-called reality show. He has no idea of what reality is.
Why is it wrong to have walls and gates? The book of Revelation says the New Jerusalem has walls of jasper and 12 gates of pearl. Plus, God helped Nehemiah rebuild the walls and gates around Jerusalem in the Old Testament times.
Heaven extends past the gates and wall of the city. God states that He wants all to be saved. It is rejection of Him that keeps people out, not “extreme vetting.”
Don’t just build a fence. Electrify it.
According to Trump there is only one media channel that is not “fake news.” All hail the channel of the only “true facts” and only “right” opinions. So why do we have so many wrong channels?
A Fox News host finally reports the truth about Trump, and the ignorant Trump supporters called for his head. Only in America.
Since 1975, “Saturday Night Live” has been parodying whoever has been in the White House. But with the Trump administration, how can anyone write skits that are more outlandish than the actual situations?
Have the Hollywood hairdressers gone completely bonkers? What is with all the abused dolly hairdos on prime-time actresses?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments