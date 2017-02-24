Opinion Line (Feb. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The electronic billboard at the eastbound exit to Broadway off I-235 is so blindingly bright it threatens driver safety. Must someone die before they do something about it?
Someone has found something as good as printing money. Go to a car wash on the north side that has no contact number and the pre-soak or spot-free rinse don’t work. Oh well, it got your money.
If you voted for Trump and expected this amount of dysfunction, that’s treason. If you voted for Trump and didn’t expect this amount of dysfunction, that’s stupidity.
President Trump is the best thing to happen to America since Ronald Reagan. Trump is awesome. My prayers are with him.
One Opinion Line contributor compared Trump to a doctor and asked if we’d prefer good bedside manner or a good surgeon. I’d prefer someone other than a quack.
Would I choose a good surgeon with a lousy bedside manner or a not-so-good surgeon with a good bedside manner? Either would be better than a petulant child playing surgeon.
For some reason, our new president expects us to all be legal, have Social Security cards, pay taxes and obey our laws. That’s expecting an awful lot, don’t you think?
A recent letter to the editor claimed that one’s greatness is determined by the ferocity of the opposition and the depths it stoops to. If so, then President Obama is pretty much the greatest of the great.
Obama’s greatest accomplishment was rebuilding the Republican Party and its voter base.
A true leader serves others. Jesus never exploited his high status for his personal gain (Philippians 2).
Public schools have eroded steadily since the U.S. Department of Education was created. Betsy DeVos will probably determine that most departmental functions can be shut down, liberating millions of schoolchildren.
I have attended all home and away girls basketball games for a city league high school and have not seen any referees who deserve to wear the certified patch on their sleeve.
Watching the current news makes me feel like a kid at a really scary movie. Please let it be over.
