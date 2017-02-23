Opinion Line (Feb. 23)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Don’t let our freedom slip away. After America, there is no place to go.
It is time that both Republicans and Democrats do what is in the best interests of the country, not their parties.
For once, we have a president who speaks plainly about stuff that matters. I can understand what President Trump says, and it’s all great.
Having heard Trump’s recent news conference, I am now in favor of making English the official language of the U.S., and required for all official business.
Watching the president’s news conference reminded me of Captain Queeg’s testimony in the movie “The Caine Mutiny.”
It was refreshing to read the positive comments about Trump from a letter writer in Hutchinson. It was great and greatly appreciated.
The more Trump tries to vilify mainstream media, the more I think he has things to hide.
Are we winning yet? What a mess.
Mexican restaurant owners need to decide if they want to be in the restaurant business or the political-statement business. I will never again eat at any restaurant that closes in sympathy with illegal immigrants.
So cafes can’t operate without immigrant labor? Why not put welfare slackers in these jobs?
Columnist Cal Thomas is a joke. Comparing other walls to what Trump wants to build on our southern border is absurd. The Eiffel Tower wall will cost $22 million. The Mexico wall will cost $22 billion.
High premiums, high deductibles are not health care. It’s income redistribution in the most unethical way.
K-State has an outstanding president in former joint chiefs of staff chairman Richard Myers, yet the students continue to discredit him with their vulgar chant about KU. Stay classy, KSU.
Some architects are artists. Some aren’t.
If we would stop buying the My Pillow, the ads would go away.
Craftsman tools no longer a part of Sears? This truly must be the beginning of the “end times.”
