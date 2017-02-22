Opinion Line (Feb. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The Old Town merchants who want security cameras should buy and install their own.
If Kansas lawmakers want to cut state expenses they might look at our neighbor to the North. Nebraska saves money by having a unicameral legislature.
The immigrants wanted equal rights and they got it. If I didn’t call or show up at my work, I would be fired, too.
No one said we don’t want immigrants here. Most of us descended from immigrants. We just want people to obey the law and come here legally.
Jews have a historical claim to Judea. Mexicans have a historical claim to Texas. Using the same logic, are we giving Texas back?
If ever I am on an airliner and the captain’s voice sounds like President Trump, I will get religious very quickly.
The Democrats need to back off and let Trump and his cabinet and advisers try to save the country.
The reputation of this great country has one hope: We need for Trump to do something so outrageously bad that there’s no other answer except impeachment. Even Bible-thumping Vice President Mike Pence would do better.
Democrats need to think it through – four years of Trump, hung around the Republicans’ neck, or 7 1/2 years of Pence?
Just how many scapegoats does House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have in her personal herd?
There has always been political spin coming out of Washington, D.C., and the White House. But Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway flat out lies. And every time she does, democracy dies just a little bit more.
Bernie Sanders is a Democrat like I’m a peanut M&M.
If Republicans want to judge Trump by the increase in the Dow, I’d like to point out that the Dow was 7,949 the day President Obama was inaugurated and 19,827 the day Trump was inaugurated. An increase of more than 11,800.
I believe watching the incessant Cologuard commercials causes cancer. And insanity.
I am astonished that Ron Baker got through all four years at WSU without ever biting off the tip of his tongue.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments