Opinion Line (Feb. 21)

About 80,000 kids and adults swam in our city pools last year. Please urge our Wichita City Council members to vote to keep five pools open.
Neighborhoods besides College Hill need pools for kids to play in and learn to swim. Too expensive? Don’t build a new baseball stadium.
Gov. Sam Brownback must have been watching President Trump in action – creating diversions in the media to avoid the real issues concerning their inept leadership.
The GOP is responsible for the mess in both the Statehouse and the White House. At our house, you clean up after yourself. The GOP needs to get busy, because it has a lot of cleaning up to do.
If Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, thinks Brownback’s budget plan is so bad, why did she applaud him for so long in his State of the State address?
Headlines scream “Immigrants cower in fear of deportation,” but what is missing at the start of the headlines is the word “illegal.” Legal immigrants have nothing to fear.
If the illegal immigrants don’t want their families torn apart, they can take the rest of the family with them when they are deported. No one is preventing them.
To replace Air Force One, we should consider using a hot-air balloon. Think of the fuel savings, as it would be self-powered.
So when are all you liberals leaving the country?
If the Dixie Chicks and “Saturday Night Live” cast members deserve to be run out of the country, then there are eight years worth of people on the right who need their free speech taken away, too.
Trump is tweeting us apart. Sad. Unpatriotic.
Imagine police who refuse to go into a neighborhood. Imagine a community-approved business refusing service to every customer.
A teacher’s job is to show students the stairway to success, not teach them to push a button on an elevator going to the basement.
I have a friend who lives alone in a high-crime area but she can’t afford a gun for protection. She has cans of hornet and wasp spray, the kind that sprays 20 feet, at her front and back doors and one next to her bed.
Only cowards need guns to prove themselves brave.
