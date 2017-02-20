Opinion Line (Feb. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Hey, Kansas legislators and governor: Why don’t you just go ahead and close the public schools? That is your goal, just go ahead and do it.
Our public schools, by and large, are failing. The crazies who block reforms do so only to protect the teachers unions, a group that does not promote improvement but selfishly guards the failed and failing status quo.
I am convinced that vouchers for private schools will work as well as privately run prisons. No problems there.
Don’t ruin my child’s private education. Vouchers will destroy the private school system. They will not be able to remove the bad apples, especially the special ed and behavioral problem kids. The teachers and good students will be assaulted, just like in public schools.
What hypocrisy for Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, to place sole blame on Gov. Sam Brownback for the budget crisis. Wagle was an enthusiastic backer of the policies that created this mess.
So there’s lots of liberals in Kansas? What there’s lots more of are true citizens, a portion of whom showed themselves in the last election.
Kansas Republicans voted for Brownback twice then voted for President Trump. They must have a negative learning curve.
If the Democrats could really pull off nationwide voter fraud, we’d have single-payer health care, clean air and water, and solar cars by now.
When you see people upset about someone being deported, keep in mind that it’s not Trump’s fault. It’s the fault of the person entering the country illegally. Trump is only doing what the past presidents should have done: enforce the law.
If our president doesn’t grow some thicker skin, he will never finish his term.
How is following the Constitution having a “disregard for the law”?
I never thought I’d say this: John McCain for president. He is the last honest man in Congress.
How many meaningful conversations have white people had with black people in the past year? None, probably. That’s why we need to hear from Leonard Pitts and learn what it’s like to walk in his shoes.
