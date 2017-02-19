Opinion Line (Feb. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The FBI investigating high stakes poker in Wichita? What’s next, a legal casino south of town? With perhaps a big poker room?
The state can’t balance the budget and fund schools, but the governor wants to build the Sam Brownback International Airport. Is that right?
Our Kansas U.S. senators need to hold town forum events. We have questions. They don’t answer e-mails. Are they hiding?
It’s no surprise that gun proliferation has brought on more aggravated assaults in the community. But wait, there’s more: Gun-toting students will soon be the norm on our colleges campuses.
I recently drank coffee with a cowboy in a Flint Hills’ cafe. I asked about open and concealed carry of guns. He said, “Those folks are all gun, no guts, no common sense.” He tipped his hat, smiled and left.
Common sense is sound practical judgment, and that seems to not be in the mind of many liberals. President Trump is just applying common sense to his decisions, and that is what most of the country wants and needs.
Hey, Kansas farmers: Trump is canceling our trade agreements that you depend on for selling your grain. In the words of the Republican sage Sarah Palin, “How’s that working out for ya?”
If liberals could spread love as well as they spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we’d be living in.
Whether seeking to delegitimize President Obama, the independent judiciary or the free press, Trump serves only to delegitimize himself.
A few New England Patriot football players don’t want to visit Trump in the White House. Can I go in their place?
Dear Mr. President: What part of representative democracy don’t you understand?
I defy anyone to find “separation of church and state” anywhere in the Constitution. It is a figment of narrow liberal minds.
Watch out; when Jesus comes back he won’t be allowed in Trump’s America.
I don’t know what to do. Should I go ahead and purchase tickets to the upcoming Foreigner concert, or should I see if Trump throws them out of the country first?
I watched some of the “Cleavage Awards” last Sunday – I mean the Grammy Awards. It was rather titillating.
