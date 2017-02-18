Opinion Line (Feb. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Apparently the Republicans are going to leave Obamacare in place so they can run against it in 2018.
I am more thankful than ever that Donald Trump is our president.
It seems like only a short while ago we had a president who wasn’t a national disgrace and international laughingstock. How time flies.
Have any of you Trump-hating liberals with a 401k checked your statements in the past couple months? My gains are almost covering my Sebelius-Obamacare premium increases.
I was under the impression the elections in November was to elect a president. What we got is a dictator who has the power to bypass Congress and do as he likes, be it right or wrong. Congress needs to get him under control.
Maybe the news media needs to start labeling the Democrats as terrorist.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says the Democrats are the party of the KKK. Although that was once true, all those old southern Democrats are now Republicans, because they opposed equal rights for all.
Trump shouldn’t let them pick off his Cabinet and advisers one by one. He needs to keep up the good work.
If our new president thinks all news is fake news, and yet he blames the media for underreporting on terrorism around the world, does that mean the media are underreporting fake news?
The Bible does not say money is the root of all evil. It says “the love of money is the root of all evil.” Having money does not automatically make you a bad person.
The National Rifle Association promotes guns in the hands of anyone, anywhere (including college campuses) with no checks or regulations. When did the GOP start meaning “guns over people”?
Small minds and large guns are a bad combination.
Kansas civil asset forfeiture laws place an excessive burden on property owners while also providing a strong incentive for law enforcement agencies. It needs reform.
Free radio transmission is critically important.
In addition to the national no-call list, we also need a national e-mail list. I just wish the no-call list would work.
