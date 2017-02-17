Opinion Line (Feb. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It really makes me mad that our state government has been operating so poorly. And now they want to pay for their inept governance by taking money out of already underfunded public schools. The job they have done stinks.
Even if the state begins taxing the LLCs, small businesses and farmers again, these individuals went at least four years without paying state income taxes. We will never get those lost tax dollars back.
The Constitution is the law of the land. If not, then we have no laws, and the courts edicts are equally meaningless. Those judges in California should be removed from the bench for not following the Constitution.
Jesus was asked what he would do about immigration. I would not be surprised if Jesus answered that heaven had a wall, gates and extreme vetting to get in.
America would be better off if we kept the hardworking immigrants and deported whiny college students who would rather go to a riot than to class.
Did President Trump already forget how the business world operates? Ivanka was dropped by Nordstrom because of sales, nothing else. Get over it.
Democrats in Congress continue to transform our legislative body into that of a third-world country.
Any male knows telling a woman to “sit down and shut up” does not go well later, even when she is wrong. The old men in the U.S. Senate forgot that.
I continue to applaud Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Trump now is saying he will honor the “one China” policy. He can backpedal better than Michael Jackson.
The Dixie Chicks expressed some negative views about Persident George W. Bush and were practically run out of the country. Those performing on “Saturday Night Live” deserve the same fate. Their comments and skits are un-American.
It’s nice that the Kansas Senate is looking at strengthening laws about cell phone use while driving. But what would it take to get officers to enforce those laws?
If you get behind a fast moving elephant on Kellogg, no one has to tell you to stay a safe distance behind.

