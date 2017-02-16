Opinion Line (Feb. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Relax, President Trump is like getting any other new boss. It is going to take some time to train him.
Trump is like some doctors. One has great bedside manners but is not too good of a surgeon. One is a good surgeon but not good on bedside manners. Which would you choose?
There was a time when citizens resented being ruled by a tyrannical leader who only listened to a personally selected aristocracy whose only qualifications were their wealth.
Does anybody remember when our president used the term “we” instead of the term “I”?
Refugees may not be terrorists, but how do you tell the difference between a refugee and a terrorist pretending to be a refugee so he or she can infiltrate our country?
How does it make sense for so-called “refugees” from the Middle East and African countries to cross the ocean and come to America? What about their own neighbors? We are obligated to take in no one.
The Republicans are in charge and control the purse strings. Perhaps they can find the money to pay for the war in Iraq that they just had before starting a new war.
Since when does taking federal money for Medicaid not place a burden on taxpayers?
It’s wrong for the Sioux tribe to take the tax money they get and use it fight the government over a pipeline.
I wonder if gun-toters know that a permit to carry a gun is not a license to shoot people.
I’m a 66-year-old retired man who would like to sell cookies. I’m going to join the Girl Scouts of America. That sounds reasonable, don’t you think?
“Doc” is about the only thing left from Boeing’s almost nine decades in Wichita. It is at least a memory of what Wichita used to be. Boeing leaving was the biggest loss in Wichita’s history.
If you have a job, make your boss glad he or she has you.
