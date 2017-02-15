Opinion Line (Feb. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
We want Obamacare repealed because it didn’t work. Why wouldn’t we want the same for Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax cuts?
It looks like we have lost America. Foreigners and refugees now have more rights than Americans. The courts will not stand behind our president, who is looking out for our safety. This is a sad day.
Refugees are better vetted than the conceal-and-carry-without-training-or-license crowd.
Immigrant girls: With a lot of hard work, you, too, can become first lady. Never give up.
Nearly everyone I know is relieved by President Trump’s temporary immigration measures.
What was our so-called president thinking? He used the office of the president to bully a retail company that didn’t want to sell his daughter’s clothing. So sad.
The “jobs president” tried to put an American company out of business for not carrying his daughter’s clothing line that is made in China.
I’m going to start shopping at Nordstrom.
Most liberal universities no longer protect diversity of thought or invite civil discourse of opposing beliefs. Instead, they produce emotional wimps who either need safe spaces and therapy pets or who shout others down.
I feel sorry for Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer. They’re just like the guy at the parade who has to follow behind the elephant with a shovel.
Why should churches give up tax-exempt status to be involved in politics? The so-called church-state separation is to keep the government out of the religion business, not the other way around.
If we allow churches, synagogues or mosques to preach politics or endorse candidates, nobody will show up anymore for religious services at those institutions.
My children attended Catholic, public and non-religious private schools, depending on what was best for them at the time. I had the ability to do that. All children should have that choice.
When did the 6 o’clock evening news become the 5:58 evening news?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments