Opinion Line (Feb. 14)

It’s great to see the folks in Topeka are ready to right the listing ship called Kansas. I just hope they have the spine to override the governor’s inevitable veto to the rollback of his signature tax policy.
Left-wing Eagle contributors relentlessly complained about financial management of Gov. Sam Brownback. They choose to ignore the unprecedented financial situation President Obama left us.
President Trump is draining the swamp. Most of the alligators have been removed and are being replaced with dull-witted sharks.
Vladimir Putin will never “trump” Trump, because he will never know Trump’s next move. This is how a chess player wins.
Our post-truth president’s actions make it increasingly clear that he is a clear and present danger to our republic.
With Trump and Breitbart in the White House, are we the land of the free or the home of the knave?
When Democrats burn cars, vandalize businesses and assault people, it is called a riot, not a protest.
Since we obviously have a “loose cannon” in the White House, would Trump voters like to get back all those guns Obama confiscated?
Common sense requires that anyone who wants to register to vote show proof of citizenship to do so. Anything else is an open door to fraud.
They just need to go in with a paddy wagon and a straight jacket and get Trump to a mental health facility. I don’t like Vice President Mike Pence, but at least he isn’t nuts.
There is no such thing as an “accidental” shooting. A person getting shot is never an accident. It’s either intentional or someone was grossly negligent, and either way there should be accountability.
If cops have nothing to hide, why do they so strenuously oppose reform, transparency and accountability? You’d think they would desire impeccable integrity.
How sad that some employers on TV say they can’t find good employees without immigrants. Hire Americans.
As the saying goes, if you are more fortunate than others, build a longer table not a taller wall.
Comments